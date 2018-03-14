Sea Turtle nesting season is upon us and we need your help to ensure our nesting population is a success! Through Oct. 31, Naval Station Mayport's beach will be the site of loggerhead, leatherback and green sea turtle nests, which means there will be many hatchlings on their way. You can be a turtle hero by following a few simple guidelines: ‒Close all curtains facing the beach at sunset ‒Turn off all unnecessary lights and do not use flashlights without a red lens ‒Place timers on lights so they are off by 9 pm...